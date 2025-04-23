India Plans Satellite Expansion for Enhanced Security

In a move to bolster national security, India is set to increase its satellite count by 100-150 over the next three years. This expansion aims to cover the country's vast borders and extensive 7,500 km coastline, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announced on Wednesday.

Currently, India operates 55 satellites, a number deemed insufficient for comprehensive border and coastal monitoring. Reforms in the Space Sector, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, now allow private enterprises to participate in satellite and rocket construction, Narayanan noted.

Additionally, ISRO successfully conducted its second satellite docking, becoming one of only four countries to achieve this feat. Future projects include developing a satellite targeting climate change impacts, with contributions from G20 nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)