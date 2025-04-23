Terror Strikes Holiday: Indore Mourns Sushil Nathaniel

Left Menu

Sushil Nathaniel, an Indore resident, was among 26 victims killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. His body was brought back to Indore where the State Chief Minister and other officials paid their respects. Nathaniel had traveled with his family to celebrate Easter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In what transpired as a tragic day, the body of Sushil Nathaniel, a 58-year-old resident of Indore, arrived in the city following a heinous terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives.

Accompanied by the Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, Nathaniel's grieving family and Indore officials, including State BJP chief VD Sharma and Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, paid their respects at the airport.

Nathaniel was on a family trip to commemorate Easter when this tragic event occurred. Chief Minister Yadav offered his condolences in a heartfelt message, expressing the nation's solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

