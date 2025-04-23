Terror Strikes Holiday: Indore Mourns Sushil Nathaniel
Sushil Nathaniel, an Indore resident, was among 26 victims killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. His body was brought back to Indore where the State Chief Minister and other officials paid their respects. Nathaniel had traveled with his family to celebrate Easter.
- Country:
- India
In what transpired as a tragic day, the body of Sushil Nathaniel, a 58-year-old resident of Indore, arrived in the city following a heinous terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives.
Accompanied by the Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, Nathaniel's grieving family and Indore officials, including State BJP chief VD Sharma and Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, paid their respects at the airport.
Nathaniel was on a family trip to commemorate Easter when this tragic event occurred. Chief Minister Yadav offered his condolences in a heartfelt message, expressing the nation's solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of mourning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- terror
- attack
- Sushil Nathaniel
- Indore
- Pahalgam
- Easter
- tributes
- Chief Minister
- Mohan Yadav
- family
ALSO READ
Jerusalem Police Heighten Security for Passover and Easter Celebrations
Surge in Child Hunger as Violence in Eastern DRC Escalates, Affects 14.6 Million
Paradip's Petroleum Powerhouse: A Catalyst for Eastern India's Industrial Growth
U.S. Pushes for Reopening of Strategic Tin Mine in Eastern Congo
PFC Distributes Massive Dividend to Shareholders