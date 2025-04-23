India's Diplomatic Retaliation: Strained Ties with Pakistan
In response to a deadly militant attack in Kashmir, India has announced measures to reduce diplomatic ties with Pakistan. These include suspending a river water treaty and expelling Pakistani diplomats. The attack, one of the worst in two decades, has been linked to cross-border militancy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:42 IST
India declared a series of diplomatic measures to lower its relations with Pakistan following a tragic attack in Kashmir, where 26 tourists were killed.
Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced the immediate suspension of a pivotal water-sharing treaty on the Indus river system with Pakistan and the expulsion of Pakistani defence advisers from New Delhi.
The attack, in the Baisaran valley, was the deadliest on civilians in India since 2008, attributed to the militant group 'Kashmir Resistance,' reportedly linked to Pakistan-based organizations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Surprise Nuclear Talks Move: A Test of Diplomacy
Defense Diplomacy: U.S. Strategy in Central America
Celebrating Excellence: LISA 2025 Honors Safety in India's Lifting Industry
LISA 2025: Elevating Safety Standards in India's Lifting Industry
Hannover Messe 2025: A Showcase of Industrial Innovation and Global Collaboration