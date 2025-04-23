India's Diplomatic Retaliation: Strained Ties with Pakistan

India declared a series of diplomatic measures to lower its relations with Pakistan following a tragic attack in Kashmir, where 26 tourists were killed.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced the immediate suspension of a pivotal water-sharing treaty on the Indus river system with Pakistan and the expulsion of Pakistani defence advisers from New Delhi.

The attack, in the Baisaran valley, was the deadliest on civilians in India since 2008, attributed to the militant group 'Kashmir Resistance,' reportedly linked to Pakistan-based organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)