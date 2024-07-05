Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya Partners with Airbus to Boost Indian Aviation Sector

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) based in Vadodara has forged a significant partnership with Airbus to bolster the Indian aviation sector. The definitive agreement, signed at Rail Bhawan, New Delhi, follows a Memorandum of Understanding inked in September 2023. The Railways Ministry announced the collaboration, which includes a full scholarship program for 40 GSV students, the inauguration of a Centre of Excellence at GSV, and the establishment of an Airbus Aviation Chair Professor position.

Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, who attended the signing ceremony, highlighted the importance of the agreement in advancing India's transportation landscape. Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and other senior officials were also present. Vaishnaw emphasized the government's commitment to integrated development across aviation, highways, railways, and road transportation in line with Prime Minister Modi's vision.

Airbus's India and South Asia President Rémi Maillard lauded the partnership, calling it a groundbreaking alliance between industry and academia. This collaboration aims to provide job opportunities to 15,000 students and supports the Government of India's 'Skill India' program. GSV Vice Chancellor Professor Manoj Choudhary expressed gratitude towards Airbus for their substantial contribution to both regular and executive education programs at GSV.