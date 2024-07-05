Left Menu

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya Partners with Airbus to Boost Indian Aviation Sector

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya in Vadodara has entered into an agreement with Airbus to enhance the Indian aviation sector. The partnership includes scholarships for students, executive training, and job opportunities. The collaboration aims to create superior human resources and advance India's transportation sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:10 IST
Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya Partners with Airbus to Boost Indian Aviation Sector
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) based in Vadodara has forged a significant partnership with Airbus to bolster the Indian aviation sector. The definitive agreement, signed at Rail Bhawan, New Delhi, follows a Memorandum of Understanding inked in September 2023. The Railways Ministry announced the collaboration, which includes a full scholarship program for 40 GSV students, the inauguration of a Centre of Excellence at GSV, and the establishment of an Airbus Aviation Chair Professor position.

Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, who attended the signing ceremony, highlighted the importance of the agreement in advancing India's transportation landscape. Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and other senior officials were also present. Vaishnaw emphasized the government's commitment to integrated development across aviation, highways, railways, and road transportation in line with Prime Minister Modi's vision.

Airbus's India and South Asia President Rémi Maillard lauded the partnership, calling it a groundbreaking alliance between industry and academia. This collaboration aims to provide job opportunities to 15,000 students and supports the Government of India's 'Skill India' program. GSV Vice Chancellor Professor Manoj Choudhary expressed gratitude towards Airbus for their substantial contribution to both regular and executive education programs at GSV.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024