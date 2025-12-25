Left Menu

Suspension of Life Sentence in Unnao Case Sparks Controversy

The suspension of the life sentence for former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case has been criticized by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, highlighting perceived leniency towards brutal rape cases under BJP governance. The court's decision has stirred significant public and political reaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-12-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 15:36 IST
Suspension of Life Sentence in Unnao Case Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court's decision to suspend the life sentence of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case has ignited significant controversy and criticism. People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti described the move as sending a 'chilling message' to the rape survivor.

Mufti's comments highlight a broader concern over what she alleges is the 'normalisation of leniency' in brutal rape cases under the current ruling party. This sentiment, she argues, is further evidenced by the treatment of protesters who challenge such judicial decisions, pointing to instances where demonstrators have been forcibly removed.

Despite the suspension, Sengar remains incarcerated, serving a 10-year sentence for the custodial death of the rape survivor's father. The court's decision continues to provoke debate over justice and accountability in high-profile cases involving political figures.

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025