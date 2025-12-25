Suspension of Life Sentence in Unnao Case Sparks Controversy
The suspension of the life sentence for former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case has been criticized by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, highlighting perceived leniency towards brutal rape cases under BJP governance. The court's decision has stirred significant public and political reaction.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court's decision to suspend the life sentence of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case has ignited significant controversy and criticism. People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti described the move as sending a 'chilling message' to the rape survivor.
Mufti's comments highlight a broader concern over what she alleges is the 'normalisation of leniency' in brutal rape cases under the current ruling party. This sentiment, she argues, is further evidenced by the treatment of protesters who challenge such judicial decisions, pointing to instances where demonstrators have been forcibly removed.
Despite the suspension, Sengar remains incarcerated, serving a 10-year sentence for the custodial death of the rape survivor's father. The court's decision continues to provoke debate over justice and accountability in high-profile cases involving political figures.
ALSO READ
TMC Challenges BJP's Silence on Bangladesh Hindu Attacks
The legacy of good governance created by BJP-NDA govt is now being taken to new heights by them at central, state levels: PM Modi.
BJP is proud that our government had the opportunity to tear down the wall of Article 370: PM Modi in Lucknow.
BJP Member's Tragic Shooting Shakes Bihar's Samastipur
CBI to Challenge Bail of Former BJP MLA in Unnao Case