Left Menu

Delhi Cracks Down on Delayed Vehicle Registration Certificates

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has directed strict action against car dealers failing to provide vehicle registration certificates (RCs) to buyers at the time of purchase. Despite initiatives for same-day RC issuance, complaints of delays continue. The government mandates strict compliance to ensure timely issuance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:09 IST
Delhi Cracks Down on Delayed Vehicle Registration Certificates
Kailash Gahlot
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot is taking a firm stance against car dealers who fail to issue vehicle registration certificates (RCs) to buyers on the day of purchase. Gahlot has directed department officials to impose strict actions, including license suspensions, on non-compliant dealers.

The initiative, which began in 2021, was intended to streamline the registration process by allowing dealers to issue RCs directly to buyers. However, recent complaints have highlighted delays of up to a month, despite the Delhi government's mandate for same-day issuance. Gahlot's office has emphasized the importance of adhering to this mandate to ensure efficiency and buyer convenience.

Next week, Gahlot plans to meet with dealers to discuss the issue further, reinforcing the need for immediate compliance. With over 263 authorized dealers across Delhi, the transport department is poised to take serious measures to address these compliance failures.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024