Delhi Cracks Down on Delayed Vehicle Registration Certificates

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot is taking a firm stance against car dealers who fail to issue vehicle registration certificates (RCs) to buyers on the day of purchase. Gahlot has directed department officials to impose strict actions, including license suspensions, on non-compliant dealers.

The initiative, which began in 2021, was intended to streamline the registration process by allowing dealers to issue RCs directly to buyers. However, recent complaints have highlighted delays of up to a month, despite the Delhi government's mandate for same-day issuance. Gahlot's office has emphasized the importance of adhering to this mandate to ensure efficiency and buyer convenience.

Next week, Gahlot plans to meet with dealers to discuss the issue further, reinforcing the need for immediate compliance. With over 263 authorized dealers across Delhi, the transport department is poised to take serious measures to address these compliance failures.