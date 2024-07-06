Left Menu

Panchavati Express Faces Delay After Coaches Uncouple Near Mumbai

The Panchavati Express train experienced a delay on Saturday morning after coaches detached at Kasara station, approximately 128 km from Mumbai. No passengers were hurt, and the train resumed its journey after 40 minutes. The incident was reportedly caused by a sudden jerk when increasing speed.

Coaches of an express train running between Nashik district and Mumbai got uncoupled at Kasara in neighbouring Thane on Saturday morning, in which no passenger was hurt, a railway official said.

The Panchavati Express, which began its journey from Manmad junction in Nashik district, was on its way to Mumbai when it got uncoupled at Kasara railway station, about 128 km from Mumbai. The incident happened around 8.40 am as the train was moving out of the Kasara station.

'The train was uncoupled between coach number four and five. We will check why the coaches got uncoupled,' said Swapnil Nila, Central Railway's chief public relations officer. The uncoupled coaches were re-attached, and the train resumed its journey within 40 minutes.

'The coupling between the two coaches was not broken. If it was not intact, the train would not have left for Mumbai within 40 minutes,' Nila added. An additional delay of more than 10 minutes occurred at Kalyan junction due to the failure of a track-changing point.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

