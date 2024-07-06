Left Menu

Kolkata Metro Connects 29 Lakh Passengers via Green Line 2

Approximately 29 lakh passengers have traveled between Green Line 2 (Howrah Maidan-Esplanade) and Blue Line (Dakshineswar-New Garia) of Kolkata Metro since March 15. The Esplanade station serves as the interchange point, facilitated by the installation of queue managers to ensure smooth passenger movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-07-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 12:32 IST
Kolkata Metro Connects 29 Lakh Passengers via Green Line 2
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Approximately 29 lakh passengers have traveled between Green Line 2 (Howrah Maidan-Esplanade) and Blue Line (Dakshineswar-New Garia) of Kolkata Metro since its commissioning on March 15, the officials announced.

From the start of commercial services under the river stretch of Green Line 2 until June 30, passenger flow between various stations demonstrated substantial usage of the corridor, according to a statement from Kolkata Metro.

Esplanade station, the interchange point between these two corridors, has been equipped with queue managers to facilitate a seamless transfer of passengers from the Old Esplanade station (Blue Line) to the New Esplanade station (Green Line), enhancing commuter convenience.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024