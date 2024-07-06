Kolkata Metro Connects 29 Lakh Passengers via Green Line 2
Approximately 29 lakh passengers have traveled between Green Line 2 (Howrah Maidan-Esplanade) and Blue Line (Dakshineswar-New Garia) of Kolkata Metro since March 15. The Esplanade station serves as the interchange point, facilitated by the installation of queue managers to ensure smooth passenger movement.
From the start of commercial services under the river stretch of Green Line 2 until June 30, passenger flow between various stations demonstrated substantial usage of the corridor, according to a statement from Kolkata Metro.
Esplanade station, the interchange point between these two corridors, has been equipped with queue managers to facilitate a seamless transfer of passengers from the Old Esplanade station (Blue Line) to the New Esplanade station (Green Line), enhancing commuter convenience.
