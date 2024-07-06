Kolkata Metro Connects 29 Lakh Passengers via Green Line 2

Approximately 29 lakh passengers have traveled between Green Line 2 (Howrah Maidan-Esplanade) and Blue Line (Dakshineswar-New Garia) of Kolkata Metro since its commissioning on March 15, the officials announced.

From the start of commercial services under the river stretch of Green Line 2 until June 30, passenger flow between various stations demonstrated substantial usage of the corridor, according to a statement from Kolkata Metro.

Esplanade station, the interchange point between these two corridors, has been equipped with queue managers to facilitate a seamless transfer of passengers from the Old Esplanade station (Blue Line) to the New Esplanade station (Green Line), enhancing commuter convenience.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)