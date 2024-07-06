Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident on Delhi-Dehradun Highway Claims One Life, Injures 17

One person, identified as Ramgopal, was killed and 17 others were injured when two buses overturned on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway. The accident occurred near Bhagenla checkpost when one bus applied brakes to avoid a collision, leading the other bus to do the same, causing both to overturn.

Muzaffarnagar/Moradabad | Updated: 06-07-2024 14:42 IST
A tragic accident claimed one life and left 17 injured when two buses overturned on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway, near Bhagenla checkpost, police reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred when Ramgopal, the driver of one bus, applied brakes to avoid hitting an e-rickshaw, causing the driver of the other bus to also apply brakes, resulting in both vehicles overturning and one falling into a roadside ditch.

Circle Officer Rupali Rao confirmed that the police promptly initiated a rescue operation, and all injured individuals have been transported to the hospital. Both buses were heading towards Haridwar from Rajasthan.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

