Tripura Calls for New BCAS Office at Agartala Airport

Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has reached out to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, urging the establishment of a new regional office for the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) in Agartala.

In his letter, Chowdhury emphasized that MBB Airport in Agartala is the second busiest in the Northeast, handling an annual traffic of about 13 lakh passengers, second only to Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

Chowdhury pointed out that while the new terminal building, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2022, is equipped for international operations, the absence of a local BCAS office complicates the clearance process for airlines and business establishments. He urged for the swift sanctioning of a BCAS regional office.

