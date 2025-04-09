Left Menu

Kerala Madrasa Teacher Receives 187-Year Sentence for Sexual Assault

A POCSO court in Kerala sentenced madrasa teacher Muhammed Rafi to 187 years for sexually assaulting a minor girl during the pandemic. Already implicated in a similar case, Rafi was fined Rs 9 lakh. The court's decision underscores stringent measures against child sexual offenses.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark ruling, a Taliparamba POCSO court in Kerala has sentenced a madrasa teacher to 187 years in prison following his conviction for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl during the COVID-19 pandemic. The verdict was delivered on Tuesday and highlights the judiciary's stern stance on sexual offenses against minors.

The convicted teacher, Muhammed Rafi, hails from Alakode in Kannur district. According to Public Prosecutor Advocate Sherimol Jose, the court found Rafi guilty and imposed a fine of Rs 9 lakh. In its judgment, the court also considered Rafi's previous involvement in another case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As the details of the case continue to unfold, authorities stress the importance of safeguarding children and ensuring justice for victims of sexual offenses. Further information pertaining to the case is awaited. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

