Kerala Madrasa Teacher Receives 187-Year Sentence for Sexual Assault

In a landmark ruling, a Taliparamba POCSO court in Kerala has sentenced a madrasa teacher to 187 years in prison following his conviction for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl during the COVID-19 pandemic. The verdict was delivered on Tuesday and highlights the judiciary's stern stance on sexual offenses against minors.

The convicted teacher, Muhammed Rafi, hails from Alakode in Kannur district. According to Public Prosecutor Advocate Sherimol Jose, the court found Rafi guilty and imposed a fine of Rs 9 lakh. In its judgment, the court also considered Rafi's previous involvement in another case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As the details of the case continue to unfold, authorities stress the importance of safeguarding children and ensuring justice for victims of sexual offenses. Further information pertaining to the case is awaited. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)