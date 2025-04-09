Left Menu

Tensions Escalate Over Supreme Court Verdict: Teachers Clash with Police in Kolkata

In Kolkata, a protest by teachers who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court ruling turned chaotic. Clashes erupted between demonstrators and police, leading to injuries on both sides. The police were criticized for their aggressive response, while the opposition BJP accused them of double standards in handling protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-04-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 16:41 IST
In a dramatic turn of events in Kolkata, educators who recently became jobless due to a Supreme Court decision clashed fiercely with law enforcement officials outside a West Bengal schools department office on Wednesday.

Accusations flew as protesters claimed police used excessive force, including baton charges and physical aggression, to break up their demonstration. Meanwhile, the police reported that several officers, including women, were injured by what they described as an 'unruly mob.'

This incident has sparked political controversy, with the opposition BJP slamming the police for their harsh measures while appearing lenient in other protests, notably those against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The confrontation has raised questions about law enforcement's role and response to public dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

