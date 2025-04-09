Tensions Escalate Over Supreme Court Verdict: Teachers Clash with Police in Kolkata

In a dramatic turn of events in Kolkata, educators who recently became jobless due to a Supreme Court decision clashed fiercely with law enforcement officials outside a West Bengal schools department office on Wednesday.

Accusations flew as protesters claimed police used excessive force, including baton charges and physical aggression, to break up their demonstration. Meanwhile, the police reported that several officers, including women, were injured by what they described as an 'unruly mob.'

This incident has sparked political controversy, with the opposition BJP slamming the police for their harsh measures while appearing lenient in other protests, notably those against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The confrontation has raised questions about law enforcement's role and response to public dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)