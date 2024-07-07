Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Three Lives in Nanded District

Three people lost their lives, and four others were injured in a collision between an autorickshaw and a truck in Nanded district, Maharashtra. The incident occurred in Dharmabad taluk near the Maharashtra-Telangana border on Saturday afternoon. A case has been registered, and the injured are receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Updated: 07-07-2024
Three persons died, and four others sustained injuries in a collision between an autorickshaw and a truck in Nanded district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The tragic incident occurred in the Dharmabad taluk near the Maharashtra-Telangana border on Saturday afternoon, an official stated.

According to authorities, the autorickshaw, which was carrying passengers and goats, collided with a truck traveling from the opposite direction.

The deceased include the autorickshaw driver Sheikh Mujeeb Sheikh Babumiyan (44), and passengers Ganesh Ashok Murari (21) and Piraji Laxman Adkekar (50). Four other individuals sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at a local hospital. Police have lodged a case in connection with the accident.

