Industrial Accident at Budawada Ultra Tech Cement Factory Injures 15 Workers

Fifteen workers suffered injuries, including five seriously, at the Budawada Ultra Tech Cement factory in Jaggaiahpeta mandal, NTR district, on Sunday. The accident occurred when extremely hot material fell from the third floor onto workers on the second floor.

Nandigama assistant commissioner of police B Ravi Kiran clarified that there was no explosion, but the falling material caused burn injuries to many workers, who included locals and north Indians. The incident took place around 11.30 am.

Post-accident, some laborers vandalized the factory office, breaking window panes, which prompted police intervention. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to provide better treatment, ensure compensation for the injured, and investigate the cause of the accident.

