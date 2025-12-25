Left Menu

Kim Jong Un and Potential Heir Oversee North Korea's Military Advancements

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the construction of a submarine with his daughter, possibly heir Ju Ae, and oversaw a missile test. The ruling party aims to modernize the navy as part of five key policies, while increased military tensions on the Korean Peninsula were noted by state media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2025 08:05 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 08:05 IST
Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his daughter and potential heir Ju Ae, observed a significant military development project that underscores the nation's strategic ambitions. The duo was present at the construction site of a state-of-the-art submarine. This unfolds as North Korea continues its efforts to modernize its naval forces, aligning with the ruling party's five-point military development policy.

In tandem with the submarine project, Kim also oversaw a missile test that demonstrated North Korea's advancing capabilities in high-altitude missile technology. The test, confirmed by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, signifies an ongoing enhancement of their strategic arsenal. As confirmed by North Korean state media KCNA, the missile successfully destroyed airborne targets from a distance of 200 kilometers.

The situation raises tensions on the Korean Peninsula as North Korean media decry recent U.S. military actions in the region. Further concerns arise with South Korea's nuclear submarine initiatives, provoking Kim's response emphasizing North Korea's need to bolster its nuclear deterrent. This comes amid allegations regarding Japan's nuclear proclamations influenced by South Korea's naval strategies.

