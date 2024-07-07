Iranian Navy Frigate Sahand Capsizes During Repairs in Bandar Abbas
The Iranian navy frigate Sahand capsized during repairs at the southern port of Bandar Abbas, due to water ingress. Several people sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. Efforts are underway to stabilize the vessel, according to Iranian state media.
The Iranian navy frigate Sahand capsized during repairs in the southern port of Bandar Abbas, Iranian state media reported on Sunday.
"As Sahand was being repaired at the wharf, it lost its balance due to water ingress. Fortunately ...the vessel is being returned to balance quickly," the official news agency IRNA reported, citing a navy statement. It did not specify when the accident occurred. State media carried a picture of a capsized ship and said several people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
