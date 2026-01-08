Ukrainian ‌Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said ⁠on Thursday that repairs were ongoing to restore ​heat and water ‍to more than 1 million consumers ⁠in ‌the southeastern ⁠Dnipropetrovsk region after Russian ‍strikes on critical infrastructure.

Officials ​said a Russian attack ⁠late on Wednesday ⁠had knocked out power supplies almost ⁠entirely in two regions ⁠of southeastern ‌Ukraine, including Dnipropetrovsk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)