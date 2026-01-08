Ukraine says repairs to services ongoing after Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-01-2026 12:20 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 12:20 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said on Thursday that repairs were ongoing to restore heat and water to more than 1 million consumers in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region after Russian strikes on critical infrastructure.
Officials said a Russian attack late on Wednesday had knocked out power supplies almost entirely in two regions of southeastern Ukraine, including Dnipropetrovsk.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Oleksiy Kuleba
- Ukrainian
- Dnipropetrovsk
- Russian