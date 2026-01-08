Left Menu

Ukraine says repairs to services ongoing after Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-01-2026 12:20 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 12:20 IST
Ukraine says repairs to services ongoing after Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian ‌Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said ⁠on Thursday that repairs were ongoing to restore ​heat and water ‍to more than 1 million consumers ⁠in ‌the southeastern ⁠Dnipropetrovsk region after Russian ‍strikes on critical infrastructure.

Officials ​said a Russian attack ⁠late on Wednesday ⁠had knocked out power supplies almost ⁠entirely in two regions ⁠of southeastern ‌Ukraine, including Dnipropetrovsk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thirty-nine dead in Gambia migrant boat sinking, officials say

Thirty-nine dead in Gambia migrant boat sinking, officials say

Global
2
ED started search operation at 6 am, when there was no one present, alleges Mamata Banerjee after visiting I-PAC's Salt lake office.

ED started search operation at 6 am, when there was no one present, alleges ...

 India
3
Patna Civil court receives bomb threat email

Patna Civil court receives bomb threat email

 India
4
APEDA launches initiative to boost agri-food, agri-tech startups, exports: Chairman Abhishek Dev

APEDA launches initiative to boost agri-food, agri-tech startups, exports: C...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026