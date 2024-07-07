Ola CEO Backs Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy's 70-Hour Workweek Proposal

Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has voiced his strong endorsement for Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy's recommendation for a 70-hour workweek aimed at young professionals. During an interview with ANI, Aggarwal addressed Murthy's suggestion and his return as Executive Chairman in 2013 after an initial retirement in 2011. The Ola CEO noted that Murthy's comeback was necessitated by the dire state of Infosys at that time.

"I should do more, and I'm fully in sync with his (Murthy's) direction to the youth. I think he had to come back because of the state his company was in, right? And he was able to contribute after he came back and turn it around. Since then, even Nandan has come back in a non-executive chairman role and contributed further," said Aggarwal. Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and non-executive Chairman of Infosys, is credited for the launch of Aadhaar.

Aggarwal further compared the situation to a parental bond, saying, "And even when Nandan came back to Infosys, Infosys also took off after that, right? So, I think it's like the same parental thing. You are always connected to your company." Reflecting on his own entrepreneurial journey, the Ola CEO added, "Absolutely. I'm still maybe one-third the age. It's too early for me. As an entrepreneur, you never let go. You always bring professional management to run it and be more anchored day-to-day. But an entrepreneur is always emotionally and strategically involved."

Murthy caused a nationwide debate in October last year by suggesting that India's work culture needs a shift and that young professionals should be prepared for a 70-hour workweek. (ANI)

