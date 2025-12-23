Second Transgender Entrepreneurship Training Batch Concludes in New Delhi

The second batch of the Entrepreneurship Development Training Programme for transgender candidates successfully concluded today at the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment (DoSJE), Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi. The valedictory marked the completion of training for 25 transgender participants, reflecting the government’s ongoing commitment to creating inclusive economic opportunities.

The programme was sponsored by the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment and implemented by the National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD)—an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. With community mobilisation support from the Tweet Foundation, this initiative aims to equip transgender individuals with entrepreneurial skills, business confidence, and sustained economic independence.

Senior Leadership Highlights the Importance of Inclusive Skill Development

The valedictory ceremony was chaired by Shri Sudhansh Pant, Secretary, DoSJE, and co-chaired by Ms. Monali P. Dhakate, Joint Secretary, DoSJE, along with Dr. Poonam Sinha, Director General of NIESBUD.Ms. Abhina Aher, CEO of Tweet Foundation, whose organisation mobilised the trainees, also attended the event.

Officials appreciated the collaborative effort behind this training model, emphasising its significance as a national-level initiative to foster entrepreneurship within the transgender community—one of the most socio-economically marginalized groups in India.

Training Outcomes and Participant Experiences

Shri Brijesh Kumar, Joint Director, DoSJE, briefed the gathering on the training modules, which covered business planning, financial literacy, digital marketing, enterprise management, branding, and hands-on mentoring.

Participants Manvi, Ziyah Khan, Aryan, Rahat Singh, and Katha shared their experiences, describing the programme as transformative. They highlighted the importance of:

Post-training handholding and mentorship

Practical sessions that enhanced their confidence

Guidance on turning small-scale ventures into sustainable enterprises

Several participants already running micro-businesses—such as bakery ventures, artificial jewellery units, and home-based enterprises—expressed their intention to scale up using the skills gained.

Ms. Abhina Aher praised the partnership between NIESBUD and DoSJE, recommending that similar programmes be replicated nationwide with the support of other Ministries and welfare departments for larger impact.

A Step Toward Economic Empowerment and Social Inclusion

Addressing the gathering, Shri Sudhansh Pant emphasised that the Government of India is committed to mainstreaming transgender persons through skill building, financial empowerment, and livelihood support. He called this training “a small yet crucial step” toward creating equal opportunities and improving the social status of transgender individuals.

Key points highlighted by the Secretary:

The need to conduct such trainings across the country

Maintaining a database of trained transgender entrepreneurs with NIESBUD

Periodic tracking of their employment or self-employment progress

Strengthening long-term support systems for entrepreneurship

He announced that the next batch of transgender entrepreneurship training will be organised in Mumbai, expanding the programme’s reach.

Vote of Thanks and Institutional Support

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Shivani Dey, Director, NIESBUD. Officials from DoSJE, NIESBUD, and the Tweet Foundation were present, reaffirming their commitment to supporting inclusive entrepreneurship and enabling transgender persons to transition from job seekers to job creators.