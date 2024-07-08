Modi and Putin's Moscow Meeting: A Focus on Stronger Economic and Technological Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Moscow from July 8 to 9 for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit, a high-level dialogue mechanism focusing on bilateral trade and economic ties. This will be Modi's first visit to Russia since the Ukraine conflict initiation in February 2022.

During his visit, Modi is expected to engage in extensive dialogues with President Vladimir Putin on trade, economic, and investment cooperation, and connectivity. The Indian Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, confirmed that these discussions will cover a wide range of issues in the India-Russia bilateral relationship.

Kumar emphasized the importance of addressing trade imbalance during the summit. There are expectations for agreements on scientific and technological research, and expanding India's export basket to include agricultural and processed food products, automobile components, engineering goods, and pharmaceuticals.

