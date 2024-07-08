Left Menu

Modi and Putin's Moscow Meeting: A Focus on Stronger Economic and Technological Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Moscow from July 8 to 9 for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit, focusing on bilateral trade, economic ties, and new scientific and technological research areas. Discussions will address trade imbalances and aim to expand export areas like agricultural products and pharmaceuticals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-07-2024 11:24 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 11:24 IST
Modi and Putin's Moscow Meeting: A Focus on Stronger Economic and Technological Ties
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Moscow from July 8 to 9 for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit, a high-level dialogue mechanism focusing on bilateral trade and economic ties. This will be Modi's first visit to Russia since the Ukraine conflict initiation in February 2022.

During his visit, Modi is expected to engage in extensive dialogues with President Vladimir Putin on trade, economic, and investment cooperation, and connectivity. The Indian Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, confirmed that these discussions will cover a wide range of issues in the India-Russia bilateral relationship.

Kumar emphasized the importance of addressing trade imbalance during the summit. There are expectations for agreements on scientific and technological research, and expanding India's export basket to include agricultural and processed food products, automobile components, engineering goods, and pharmaceuticals.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024