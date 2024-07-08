Samsung Workers Strike for Better Pay and Conditions

Samsung Electronics employees began a three-day strike on Monday to demand better pay and working conditions. The National Samsung Electronics Union (NSEU), representing around 30,000 members, is pushing for an additional day of annual leave and alterations to the bonus system.

Though analysts predict minimal impact on production due to low participation and automation, the strike reflects decreasing staff morale amidst a critical period for the chip industry, as firms increasingly incorporate artificial intelligence.

Union leaders indicate that further strikes may occur if Samsung fails to meet their demands. Current proposals from the company offer flexibility in pay and leave but fall short of increased pay and leave demands. This strike coincides with Samsung's efforts to stay competitive in the memory chip market.

