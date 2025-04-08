Reunion Bliss: Karan, Varun, and Sidharth Delight Fans with Instagram Surprise

In a delightful reunion, filmmaker Karan Johar recently surprised fans by sharing a nostalgic picture on Instagram with 'Student of the Year' stars Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The image, featuring the trio beaming at the camera, was captioned 'Favourites forever,' evoking fond memories of the 2012 film.

The movie 'Student of the Year,' released in October 2012, was a romantic comedy directed by Johar. It marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, alongside the now-celebrated duo, Dhawan and Malhotra, paving their way to stardom in Bollywood.

Currently on the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for his role in 'Param Sundari,' a love story directed by Tushar Jalota and co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Set for a July 2025 release, the film spins a narrative around the clash of cultural worlds. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is set to star alongside Janhvi Kapoor in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' and is simultaneously involved in shooting 'Border 2,' an ambitious project directed by Anurag Singh.

