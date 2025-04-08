Union Minister Reviews Developmental Endeavors in Arunachal's Lower Dibang Valley

The Union minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Jitan Ram Manjhi, recently visited Arunachal Pradesh's Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district to evaluate the effectiveness of government schemes and projects.

Manjhi expressed satisfaction with the district's implementation of central schemes, ensuring that benefits reached the intended populations. He promised to address any administrative challenges at the highest levels to foster alignment with the Union government's developmental objectives.

Attention was drawn to local infrastructure and services, including education, healthcare, and public utilities, with a local MLA advocating for a State Bank of India branch and improved water supply to support community initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)