Left Menu

Union Minister Reviews Developmental Endeavors in Arunachal's Lower Dibang Valley

Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi evaluated Arunachal Pradesh's Roing district's government scheme implementation. The district's execution of central schemes was praised, while challenges were addressed. The focus included public systems, infrastructure, education, and law and order, with local officials urging a new bank branch and enhanced water supply solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:14 IST
Union Minister Reviews Developmental Endeavors in Arunachal's Lower Dibang Valley
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Jitan Ram Manjhi, recently visited Arunachal Pradesh's Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district to evaluate the effectiveness of government schemes and projects.

Manjhi expressed satisfaction with the district's implementation of central schemes, ensuring that benefits reached the intended populations. He promised to address any administrative challenges at the highest levels to foster alignment with the Union government's developmental objectives.

Attention was drawn to local infrastructure and services, including education, healthcare, and public utilities, with a local MLA advocating for a State Bank of India branch and improved water supply to support community initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025