Security and Development: Union Home Minister's Key Visit to Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired pivotal meetings on Tuesday to assess development initiatives and security status in Jammu and Kashmir. The review at Raj Bhawan saw participation from Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha and other high-ranking officials. The dialogue underscored Shah's dedicated three-day visit to the region.

The meeting focused on development strategies and was followed by an intense security evaluation attended by top security officials, although Chief Minister Omar Abdullah did not partake in security deliberations. The sessions highlighted efforts to enhance peace and security across the Union Territory.

Shah's visit also paid homage to fallen heroes, including Kirti Chakra awardee Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Muzammil Bhat, symbolizing bravery in the face of terrorism. As security personnel patrolled Kashmir, Shah engaged with local leaders, reaffirming commitment to the region's stability and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)