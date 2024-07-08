Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Three Lives in Madhya Pradesh

A tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district claimed three lives, including a woman, and left two others injured. The mishap occurred when a car rammed into a stationary truck on the Agra-Mumbai highway. The deceased and injured were residents of Kolhapur district, Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgarh | Updated: 08-07-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 12:28 IST
Three individuals, including a woman, lost their lives and two others sustained injuries after a car collided with a stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district early Monday morning, as per police reports.

The tragic incident took place near Saredi village on the Agra-Mumbai highway around 9.30 am. According to an official, the car driver lost control of the vehicle, leading it to crash into a parked container truck by the roadside.

Pachore police station in-charge, Akansha Sharma, identified the deceased as Attar Ramila (30), Hamji Khan (35), and Bhagwan Dagdu (32). All victims were residents of Kolhapur district in Maharashtra. The injured have been referred to Shajapur for further treatment. Family members of the deceased have been notified.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

