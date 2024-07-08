B.N. Rathi Securities Launches First CAT III AIF: B-FLY India Opportunities Fund

B.N. Rathi Securities Ltd (BNRSL), a technology and innovation-focused financial services provider, has announced the launch of its first CAT III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), named B-FLY India Opportunities Fund. This initiative underscores the company's commitment to delivering groundbreaking investment solutions and maximizing value for its clients.

Established in 1985, BNRSL embodies the vision of its founder, the late B.N. Rathi. As a public-listed stock broking firm with extensive experience in the financial markets, BNRSL offers a comprehensive range of services. These include stock broking on NSE and BSE, depository services, IPO management, and internet trading, supported by a robust IT infrastructure.

BNRSL prides itself on a diversified client base and has maintained financial stability with consistent dividend payments since 2004. The leadership team, including industry veterans like Managing Director Sri Hari Narayan Rathi, ensures that the company remains a top player in India's financial services sector.

