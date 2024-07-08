Cupid Limited Unveils New Warehouse Amidst Growing Consumer Demand

Cupid Limited, a leading exporter of premium condoms, is set to boost its business with the inauguration of a new Mother Warehouse in Bhiwandi, Mumbai. This move comes in response to an impressive rise in demand within its business-to-consumer segment.

Just six months into the launch of its consumer brands 'Cupid', 'Cupisure', and 'Cupikit', the segment has already made a marked impact, contributing over 14% to the company's revenue. The 'Cupid' brand includes condoms, deodorants, and other personal care goods, 'Cupikit' offers rapid IVD products, and 'Cupisure' focuses on pregnancy detection kits.

The Mother Warehouse signifies Cupid Limited's commitment to addressing the growing demand. The company's products are currently stocked in 50,000 outlets, a figure it hopes to double in the next six months to increase product accessibility and strengthen its market foothold.

''We are excited with the positive reception of our consumer business. The opening of the Mother Warehouse underscores our dedication to customer needs, enhancing product availability and our value chain,'' said Aditya Halwasiya, Managing Director, Cupid Limited.

This strategic expansion positions Cupid Limited for further growth and success in the consumer-branded business sector. Stay tuned for more developments as the company continues to innovate and expand its product range.

About Cupid Limited: Established in 1993, Cupid Limited is India's top manufacturer of male and female condoms, water-based lubricant jelly, IVD kits, and deodorants. The company has a significant production capacity and recently acquired land in Palava, Maharashtra, to enhance its output by 1.5 times. Cupid Limited is a global player, exporting to over 105 countries and maintaining long-term agreements with WHO/UNFPA.

