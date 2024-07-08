Burger Singh Expands to Tier 2 and 3 City Airports

Burger Singh, India's largest homegrown burger chain, has launched its first airport outlet at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur. This initiative, following a successful dine-in launch at Tatibandh, Raipur in May 2023, marks the company's strategic expansion into airport markets in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

With infrastructure development on the rise in these markets, new airports are also emerging. However, this surge has revealed a significant gap in branded food options at these locations. Burger Singh aims to fill this void, leveraging its existing outlets and supply chain network to ensure travelers have access to quality, branded food.

The company is targeting further launches at Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Chandigarh, Indore, and Varanasi airports, among others. With over 175 outlets in 75 cities, Burger Singh has announced plans to add 100 more units by the end of this financial year. Founder & CEO Kabir Jeet Singh emphasized the goal of providing delicious, high-quality burgers to all of India.

