Harvard Challenges Government Freeze on Funding

Harvard University is embroiled in a legal battle with the Trump administration after the government decided to freeze more than USD 2.2 billion in federal grants. The prestigious institution is fighting back against demands to curb activism on campus and implement broad reforms.

Earlier this month, a letter from the administration requested Harvard to enforce leadership changes and amend its admissions policies. It also called for a comprehensive audit of diversity views and the cessation of certain student clubs.

Harvard President Alan Garber stated that the university would not yield to the government's stipulations, leading to the swift freezing of crucial federal funding.

