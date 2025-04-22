Harvard sues the Trump administration to stop the freeze of more than USD 2 billion in grants, reports AP.
PTI | Boston | Updated: 22-04-2025 03:01 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 03:01 IST
Harvard sues the Trump administration to stop the freeze of more than USD 2 billion in grants, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lawsuit Against Epstein's Ties Ends: Former Model Drops Accusations
U.S. Lawsuit Sparks Controversy Over Alleged Hamas Support
Harvard's Bold Move Amid Trump Administration's Federal Funding Crackdown
Federal Funding Freeze: Government Leverage on Universities
Trump Administration Freezes Federal Funding for Universities Over Civil Rights Probes