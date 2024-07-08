Mercedes-Benz's Electrifying Entry: New Models Target First-Time Buyers
Mercedes-Benz India targets first-time luxury car buyers with new electric entry-level models, aiming for double-digit growth. With new launches, including the EQA 250 and EQB 350, the company aims to capitalize on the lower total cost of ownership of EVs compared to combustion engines. Two top-end luxury electric vehicles will be launched later this year.
Mercedes-Benz India is targeting first-time luxury car buyers with new electric entry-level models, aiming for double-digit growth in 2024, according to Managing Director and CEO Santosh Iyer.
The company has launched the all-electric entry SUV EQA 250 at Rs 66 lakh and the new EQB 350 SUV (5-seater) at Rs 77.5 lakh, with the EQB 250+ SUV (7-seater) priced at Rs 70.90 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).
Later this year, Mercedes-Benz will launch the EQS Maybach SUV and electrified G-Class models in India. Iyer emphasized that the total cost of ownership for EVs is compelling for first-time luxury buyers with household incomes over Rs 1 crore, speeding up their shift to luxury EVs. Mercedes-Benz will launch two top-end luxury electric vehicles later this year, showcasing the blend of luxury and sustainability.
