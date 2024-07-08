Mercedes-Benz's Electrifying Entry: New Models Target First-Time Buyers

Mercedes-Benz India is targeting first-time luxury car buyers with new electric entry-level models, aiming for double-digit growth in 2024, according to Managing Director and CEO Santosh Iyer.

The company has launched the all-electric entry SUV EQA 250 at Rs 66 lakh and the new EQB 350 SUV (5-seater) at Rs 77.5 lakh, with the EQB 250+ SUV (7-seater) priced at Rs 70.90 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

Later this year, Mercedes-Benz will launch the EQS Maybach SUV and electrified G-Class models in India. Iyer emphasized that the total cost of ownership for EVs is compelling for first-time luxury buyers with household incomes over Rs 1 crore, speeding up their shift to luxury EVs. Mercedes-Benz will launch two top-end luxury electric vehicles later this year, showcasing the blend of luxury and sustainability.

