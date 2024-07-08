Burger Singh Expands into New Horizons: Opens First Airport Outlet in Raipur

Burger Singh, India's foremost homegrown burger chain, has unveiled its inaugural airport outlet at Swami Vivekananda Airport, Raipur. This strategic launch follows the opening of a dine-in outlet at Tatibandh, Raipur in May 2023.

As Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities witness infrastructural development and new airports emerge, Burger Singh is seizing the opportunity to address a notable market void— the scarcity of renowned branded food at these airports. Leveraging its existing outlets and robust supply chain, the chain aims to provide travelers in these regions with quality dining options.

The expansion plan will soon include outlets at prominent airports including Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Chandigarh, Indore, and Varanasi. Currently, Burger Singh operates 175+ outlets across 75+ cities with a significant presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The company envisions adding 100 more outlets by the end of the financial year, targeting key airports such as Ranchi, Mangalore, Dehradun, and others. Founded in 2014, Burger Singh has become a formidable player in the QSR segment, even marking its presence internationally in London. The recent pre-series B funding round has valued the chain at INR 430 crores.

