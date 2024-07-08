Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Economic Policies Amid 20-Year Investment Low

The Congress has expressed concerns over private investment plans hitting a 20-year low in the first fiscal quarter of 2023/24, blaming 'random policy changes' and an atmosphere of 'fear and intimidation.' Jairam Ramesh criticized the economic track record of the Modi administration compared to the Manmohan Singh era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 17:17 IST
Congress Criticizes Economic Policies Amid 20-Year Investment Low
Jairam Ramesh
  • Country:
  • India

Expressing concern over new private investment plans reportedly slumping to a 20-year low in the first quarter of this fiscal, the Congress on Monday alleged India has suffered due to ''random policy changes'' and an atmosphere of ''fear and intimidation''. Congress general secretary, in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, in a statement alleged that everyday in the ''Modi-Made Anyay Kaal'' is a new record of economic failure.

''We have already seen a 45-year high unemployment rate, a 50-year low household savings rate, and the first-ever decrease in real rural consumption. Now, we have another disturbing fact to reckon with. The Hindu reports that in the April-June quarter of this 2023/24 fiscal year, fresh investments announced by corporates is just Rs. 44,000 crore. This is a 20-year low,'' Ramesh said in a post on X.

''Compare the decade of Manmohan Singh as Prime Minister with that of the non-biological PM. Investment as percentage of GDP (average over time) was 33.4% during the UPA and 28.7% in the Anyay-kaal,'' he said.

The FDI as percentage of GDP rose from 0.8% in 2004 to 1.7% in 2014 under Manmohan Singh's stewardship, Ramesh said, adding that as of 2022, it is now 1.5%.

Manufacturing as percentage of GDP (average over time) fell from 16.5% in UPA to 14.5% under the current government, he said.

Ramesh said Gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) in India, or the total investment in fixed assets, has been lower for the entire Modi regime than the lowest point of the UPA. GFCF touched 35% of GDP in 2007 and it has averaged 32% under the UPA, he said. At its lowest it was 30% in 2014 and the GFCF under Modi has been below 29% for 10 years, Ramesh said.

''Over the last ten years, India has suffered through a senseless demonetisation, a botched GST rollout, increasing oligopolisation, random policy changes based on the whims and fancies of the non-biological PM, and an atmosphere of fear and intimidation generated by his insecurities,'' Ramesh said. Investment, as John Maynard Keynes reminded us, is not just a financial decision — it is a psychological decision as well, he said. ''The last ten years has severely damaged this psychology and there is no evidence that the non-biological PM has recognised this,'' Ramesh said.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024