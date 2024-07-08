Left Menu

Godrej Enterprises Completes $3,803 Crore Share Transfer Amid Family Settlement

RKN Enterprises, part of the Godrej Group, sold shares worth Rs 3,803 crore in Godrej Industries Ltd as part of a family settlement. Promoters Nadir, Pirojsha, Nisaba Godrej, and Tanya Dubash acquired these shares, raising their stake in the group. The family split control of various Godrej entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:48 IST
RKN Enterprises, a subsidiary of Godrej Enterprises Group, offloaded shares worth Rs 3,803 crore in Godrej Industries Ltd to members of the Godrej family on Monday, as part of a previously announced family settlement.

According to the BSE block deal data, RKN Enterprises sold 4,25,83,272 shares, representing a 12.65 percent stake, at an average price of Rs 893.05 each. The shares were acquired by Nadir Burjor Godrej, Pirojsha Adi Godrej, Nisaba Godrej, and Tanya Dubash.

This transaction follows an April announcement where the family decided to split the conglomerate. Adi and Nadir Godrej retained control of Godrej Industries, while Jamshyd and Smita Godrej received Godrej & Boyce and other affiliated entities.

