Godrej Enterprises Completes $3,803 Crore Share Transfer Amid Family Settlement

RKN Enterprises, a subsidiary of Godrej Enterprises Group, offloaded shares worth Rs 3,803 crore in Godrej Industries Ltd to members of the Godrej family on Monday, as part of a previously announced family settlement.

According to the BSE block deal data, RKN Enterprises sold 4,25,83,272 shares, representing a 12.65 percent stake, at an average price of Rs 893.05 each. The shares were acquired by Nadir Burjor Godrej, Pirojsha Adi Godrej, Nisaba Godrej, and Tanya Dubash.

This transaction follows an April announcement where the family decided to split the conglomerate. Adi and Nadir Godrej retained control of Godrej Industries, while Jamshyd and Smita Godrej received Godrej & Boyce and other affiliated entities.

