TAAI Pushes for Reforms in Travel Sector Ahead of Union Budget 2024

The Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) on Monday sought several measures from the government to boost the domestic travel and tourism sector, including simplified visa requirements and the encouragement of visa-free entry for tourists visiting India.

TAAI called for the rationalisation of GST rates and GST credit, along with industry status for all stakeholders in the segment. The sector currently contributes 5.8% to India's economy but aims to reach a target of USD 1 trillion by 2047. ''The Union Budget 2024 holds significant expectations for India's travel and tourism sector,'' TAAI stated.

The Association highlighted that despite previous representations on ease of doing business, GST, and tax-related issues, its concerns were ignored in the interim budget earlier this year. TAAI has reiterated its demands ahead of the Union Budget presentation later this month.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)