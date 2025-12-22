Leadership Row in Karnataka: A High-Stakes Drama

The leadership controversy within Karnataka's Congress unit has reached a critical point. While Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge suggests the issue is local, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar dismissed any confusion on the ground. Siddaramaiah, the current Chief Minister, is looking to the party's high command for final decisions.

The dispute temporarily settled through diplomacy between top leaders but resurfaced, prompting speculation about potential shifts in leadership as the Congress government marks its halfway term. A power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar from 2023 is believed to be fueling the debate.

Despite local tensions, senior leaders, including AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot, downplayed the power struggle, describing the duo as working harmoniously. Emphasizing that the decision lies with Rahul Gandhi and the party high command, the narrative is of unity and adherence to the high command's future directions.