Left Menu

Bombay HC Declares Fresh Air a Fundamental Right Amid Local Dumping Ground Crisis

The Bombay High Court emphasized the fundamental right to clean air, urging corrective measures against pollution and odor from Kanjurmarg dumping ground. Authorities were urged to act quickly, drawing on insights from IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi to mitigate health issues. The court emphasized this issue as an emergency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 20:18 IST
Bombay HC Declares Fresh Air a Fundamental Right Amid Local Dumping Ground Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has emphasized that the right to breathe clean air is a fundamental human right, strongly urging local authorities to address the pollution emanating from the Kanjurmarg dumping ground in Mumbai.

In light of this 'emergency' situation, the court highlighted the severe health impacts, such as respiratory and skin issues, that have burdened local residents. With petitions filed against the environmental clearance of the site, the court is urging authorities to take immediate action.

To resolve the ongoing crisis, state officials have sought consultations with IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi for effective mitigation strategies. The High Court, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the slow response and insisted on implementing short-term solutions as authorities appear complacent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025