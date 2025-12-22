Bombay HC Declares Fresh Air a Fundamental Right Amid Local Dumping Ground Crisis

The Bombay High Court has emphasized that the right to breathe clean air is a fundamental human right, strongly urging local authorities to address the pollution emanating from the Kanjurmarg dumping ground in Mumbai.

In light of this 'emergency' situation, the court highlighted the severe health impacts, such as respiratory and skin issues, that have burdened local residents. With petitions filed against the environmental clearance of the site, the court is urging authorities to take immediate action.

To resolve the ongoing crisis, state officials have sought consultations with IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi for effective mitigation strategies. The High Court, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the slow response and insisted on implementing short-term solutions as authorities appear complacent.

(With inputs from agencies.)