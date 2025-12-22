Left Menu

New Horizons for Indian Professionals and Students in New Zealand

The New Zealand-India trade pact liberalizes mobility provisions, granting extended post-study work visas to Indian students and opening New Zealand to 5,000 qualified Indian professionals. This FTA marks unique firsts for both countries and accelerates bilateral cooperation across sectors including health, pharmaceuticals, and traditional medicine services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 20:22 IST
In a landmark trade agreement, New Zealand and India have unlocked enhanced opportunities for Indian students and professionals, fostering stronger bilateral ties. The pact, finalized on Monday, offers longer post-study work options for Indians and opens New Zealand to 5,000 Indian professionals, including yoga instructors and chefs.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the pact's significance, noting its pioneering provisions in student mobility and employment channels. This agreement introduces a preferential visa pathway for Indian professionals in skilled fields, complementing existing immigration options.

With an annexure on health and traditional medicine, the pact is poised to benefit India's pharmaceutical exports, reflecting New Zealand's willingness to fast-track approvals. While awaiting parliamentary approval, the deal symbolizes a new chapter in Indo-New Zealand collaboration across diverse service sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

