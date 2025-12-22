New Horizons for Indian Professionals and Students in New Zealand

In a landmark trade agreement, New Zealand and India have unlocked enhanced opportunities for Indian students and professionals, fostering stronger bilateral ties. The pact, finalized on Monday, offers longer post-study work options for Indians and opens New Zealand to 5,000 Indian professionals, including yoga instructors and chefs.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the pact's significance, noting its pioneering provisions in student mobility and employment channels. This agreement introduces a preferential visa pathway for Indian professionals in skilled fields, complementing existing immigration options.

With an annexure on health and traditional medicine, the pact is poised to benefit India's pharmaceutical exports, reflecting New Zealand's willingness to fast-track approvals. While awaiting parliamentary approval, the deal symbolizes a new chapter in Indo-New Zealand collaboration across diverse service sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)