Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Teacher Couple's Lives in Agra

A teacher couple lost their lives in a tragic motorcycle accident in Agra when their vehicle was hit by a truck from behind. The incident took place on Monday evening, and both died on the spot. Police are investigating the truck’s owner and driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:08 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Teacher Couple's Lives in Agra
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic motorcycle accident claimed the lives of a teacher couple on their way to Agra on Monday evening when a truck hit their vehicle from behind, according to police reports.

The victims, Jagveer Singh (40) and Anju Devi (35), died instantly. Singh, originally from Benipur village in Agra district, lived in Mathura and taught at Vijay Inter College in Aligarh. His wife taught at a primary school in Hathras district.

The truck driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. Police have informed the couple's family and sent the bodies for post-mortem. Investigations are ongoing based on the truck's registration number to find the owner and driver.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024