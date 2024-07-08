Tragic Accident Claims Teacher Couple's Lives in Agra

A tragic motorcycle accident claimed the lives of a teacher couple on their way to Agra on Monday evening when a truck hit their vehicle from behind, according to police reports.

The victims, Jagveer Singh (40) and Anju Devi (35), died instantly. Singh, originally from Benipur village in Agra district, lived in Mathura and taught at Vijay Inter College in Aligarh. His wife taught at a primary school in Hathras district.

The truck driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. Police have informed the couple's family and sent the bodies for post-mortem. Investigations are ongoing based on the truck's registration number to find the owner and driver.

