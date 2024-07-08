Left Menu

FAA Mandates Inspections for Boeing 737 Oxygen Mask Issue

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandates inspections for 2,600 Boeing 737 airplanes due to potential oxygen mask malfunctions during emergencies. The directive follows reports of passenger service unit oxygen generators shifting, possibly hindering supplemental oxygen during depressurization. Boeing had earlier advised airlines to conduct visual inspections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:30 IST
FAA Mandates Inspections for Boeing 737 Oxygen Mask Issue
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Monday that it will require inspections of 2,600 Boeing 737 airplanes due to potential failures of passenger oxygen masks during emergencies. This directive is in response to multiple reports indicating that passenger service unit oxygen generators have been shifting out of position, which could prevent the supply of supplemental oxygen during a depressurization event.

The FAA specified that the inspections will target Boeing 737 MAX and NG models. Boeing previously issued a bulletin to airlines on June 17, urging them to perform visual inspections to identify and mitigate this issue.

The decision underscores the importance of ensuring passenger safety and minimizing risks associated with aircraft depressurization incidents.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024