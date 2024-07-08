FAA Mandates Inspections for Boeing 737 Oxygen Mask Issue
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandates inspections for 2,600 Boeing 737 airplanes due to potential oxygen mask malfunctions during emergencies. The directive follows reports of passenger service unit oxygen generators shifting, possibly hindering supplemental oxygen during depressurization. Boeing had earlier advised airlines to conduct visual inspections.
The Federal Aviation Administration announced Monday that it will require inspections of 2,600 Boeing 737 airplanes due to potential failures of passenger oxygen masks during emergencies. This directive is in response to multiple reports indicating that passenger service unit oxygen generators have been shifting out of position, which could prevent the supply of supplemental oxygen during a depressurization event.
The FAA specified that the inspections will target Boeing 737 MAX and NG models. Boeing previously issued a bulletin to airlines on June 17, urging them to perform visual inspections to identify and mitigate this issue.
The decision underscores the importance of ensuring passenger safety and minimizing risks associated with aircraft depressurization incidents.
