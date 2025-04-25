Unity at Gallipoli: Remembering a Century-Old Campaign

Prominent figures gathered on Turkiye's Gallipoli Peninsula for a dawn ceremony marking the 110th anniversary of a pivotal World War I campaign. Princess Anne, New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, and Australia's Governor-General honored the Australian and New Zealand soldiers who perished in the ill-fated Gallipoli campaign.

The emotional commemoration took place at Anzac Cove, where Anzac forces first landed on April 25, 1915. Prime Minister Luxon emphasized the enduring lessons of the past, urging efforts to prevent future conflicts. He highlighted the soldiers' unexpected transition from anticipated adventure to the grim realities of war.

The Gallipoli campaign was a British-led attempt to defeat the Ottoman Empire, ultimately resulting in massive casualties. The gathering served as a bridge, reinforcing the bonds of friendship among involved nations and acknowledging Gallipoli's significance in shaping modern identities and international relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)