ILO Promotes Social Dialogue as Catalyst for Inclusive Growth at Spanish ESC Event

In a thought-provoking session held at the headquarters of Spain’s Economic and Social Council (ESC), Vera Paquete-Perdigao, Director of Governance and Tripartism at the International Labour Organization (ILO), presented the major findings of the ILO’s flagship report titled “Peak-Level Social Dialogue for Economic Development and Social Progress.” The event, part of the ESC’s ongoing Aula Abierta series, brought together a wide range of stakeholders including trade unions, employer organizations, civil society leaders, and prominent international experts.

The Power of Peak-Level Social Dialogue

During her address, Paquete-Perdigao emphasized the importance of Peak-Level Social Dialogue (PLSD) as a crucial mechanism for harmonizing economic growth with social equity. According to the report, PLSD plays a transformative role in fostering inclusive productivity gains, social cohesion, and the promotion of decent work opportunities for all.

She explained that countries utilizing PLSD mechanisms are better equipped to navigate complex policy challenges and to generate consensus-driven responses to economic and social upheavals. Yet, she warned that unlocking the full potential of PLSD hinges on four key pillars: robust legal frameworks, capable institutions, sustained political commitment, and strong trust among social partners.

Spotlight on National Social Dialogue Institutions (NSDIs)

The report delves into the status and effectiveness of National Social Dialogue Institutions (NSDIs)—structures present in approximately 87% of ILO member states. These institutions are generally regarded by stakeholders as effective instruments in promoting labor rights, social protections, and strategic responses to crises, such as those arising from economic downturns or public health emergencies.

However, Paquete-Perdigao flagged a number of persistent structural and operational challenges that threaten the efficacy of these bodies:

Limited resources to carry out mandates and ensure continuity of dialogue.

Gaps in policy implementation , where government commitments are not always translated into concrete action.

Underrepresentation of women in decision-making positions within NSDIs.

Exclusion of informal economy workers, a critical oversight given the size of this sector in many countries.

Spain’s Commitment to Social Dialogue

Presiding over the session, Antón Costas, President of Spain’s ESC, reiterated Spain’s historic and active engagement in tripartite social dialogue mechanisms. He noted the crucial role that institutions like the ESC play in advancing national consensus and reiterated the value of the ILO-ESC partnership.

Costas also spotlighted the upcoming ILO-AICESIS global forum—to be hosted in Spain—where representatives from Economic and Social Councils across the globe, along with ILO experts, will explore the future of social dialogue and its application to pressing challenges like climate change, digitalization, and demographic shifts.

High-Level Engagement with Spanish Labour Authorities

During her time in Madrid, Paquete-Perdigao also met with Joaquín Pérez Rey, Spain’s Secretary of State for Labour. Their discussion focused on strengthening institutional collaboration in the lead-up to the 113th International Labour Conference set to take place in Geneva in June.

The two leaders agreed to deepen joint efforts on high-priority areas including the elimination of child labour, enhancement of occupational safety and health, and expansion of social protections. This reflects an ongoing synergy between the ILO and Spain’s Ministry of Labour to reinforce global labor standards and social justice initiatives.

Aula Abierta: A Platform for Global Dialogue

The ESC’s Aula Abierta sessions continue to provide a prestigious platform for influential voices and subject matter experts to contribute to contemporary debates around economic, labor, and social policy. With increasing global attention on equitable development and inclusive governance, the Aula Abierta cycle reaffirms the ESC’s role as a thought leader and advocate for sustained, institutionalized dialogue among social actors.

As the world prepares for the upcoming International Labour Conference, the insights and momentum generated in Madrid serve as a valuable foundation for continued progress toward fairer, more resilient labor systems worldwide.