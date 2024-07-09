Poor Visibility Diverts Qatar Airways Flight to Bengaluru

A Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Goa was rerouted to Bengaluru early Tuesday morning due to 'poor visibility' at the Manohar International Airport (MIA) in Goa, an official disclosed.

Goa experienced significant rainfall on Monday, which led to the diversion of Qatar Airways flight QR522. The aircraft, unable to receive clearance to land at MIA in North Goa at around 1:50 AM, circled the airport for 15-20 minutes before being diverted to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, Karnataka, per the official statement.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert' indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall with strong surface winds in both North and South Goa districts on Tuesday, with isolated areas expecting extremely heavy rainfall.

