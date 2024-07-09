Left Menu

Walt Disney To Launch New Tokyo-Based Cruise Ship in 2028

Walt Disney announced plans to launch a new cruise ship from Tokyo in 2028, adding a ninth vessel to its fleet. In collaboration with Oriental Land Company, the ship will be modeled after the Wish and is part of Disney's $60 billion expansion. It will accommodate 4,000 passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 12:31 IST
Walt Disney unveiled plans on Tuesday to launch a new cruise ship that will set sail from Tokyo starting in 2028, adding a ninth vessel to the brand's growing fleet.

The new ship, to be modelled after the Wish that is the largest vessel in the group, is a partnership with Oriental Land Company (OLC), the operator of Tokyo Disneyland. It is part of a 10-year, $60 billion expansion of Disney's theme parks and cruise business. Disney currently has five cruise ships in operation. In addition to the Tokyo-based vessel, it has plans for three others, including one that will set sail from Singapore in 2025.

The ship, whose name was not revealed, will have a maximum capacity of 4,000 passengers and is expected to bring in about 100 billion yen ($621.77 million) in annual sales within several years of launch, OLC said. ($1 = 160.8300 yen)

