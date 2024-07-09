Left Menu

Explosion Reported Near Merchant Ship Off Yemen's Coast

A merchant ship's captain reported an explosion near the vessel approximately 180 nautical miles east of Yemen's Nishtun, as the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) indicated. The vessel and its crew have been confirmed safe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 13:18 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 13:18 IST
Explosion Reported Near Merchant Ship Off Yemen's Coast
AI Generated Representative Image

An explosion was reported near a merchant ship approximately 180 nautical miles east of Nishtun, Yemen, according to an advisory from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Tuesday.

Despite the alarming incident, the vessel and its crew have been confirmed as safe.

UKMTO continues to monitor the situation while urging maritime operators in the region to maintain heightened vigilance.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024