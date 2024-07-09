Explosion Reported Near Merchant Ship Off Yemen's Coast
A merchant ship's captain reported an explosion near the vessel approximately 180 nautical miles east of Yemen's Nishtun, as the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) indicated. The vessel and its crew have been confirmed safe.
An explosion was reported near a merchant ship approximately 180 nautical miles east of Nishtun, Yemen, according to an advisory from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Tuesday.
Despite the alarming incident, the vessel and its crew have been confirmed as safe.
UKMTO continues to monitor the situation while urging maritime operators in the region to maintain heightened vigilance.
