Simpolo Vitrified Unveils Exclusive Tile and Sanitary Ware Gallery in Sitamarhi

Simpolo Vitrified, a leading Indian ceramic industry innovator, has launched a new gallery in Sitamarhi, Bihar. The showroom features an extensive collection of their best-selling tiles and sanitary ware, including the updated 'Ricco-2.0' collection and the groundbreaking 'StrongX' surface. The gallery aims to redefine the tile shopping experience for local builders and architects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitamarhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 16:48 IST
Simpolo Vitrified, a prominent player in the Indian ceramic industry, has inaugurated its exclusive tiles and sanitary ware gallery at Shiv Tiles & Marbles in Sitamarhi, Bihar.

The new showroom, covering over 700 sq. ft., displays Simpolo's signature products, including the 1200x2400 Dry Granula and the updated 'Ricco-2.0' collection.

This year, the company introduced the 'StrongX' surface, which has set a new standard for matte finishes with unparalleled durability and ease of maintenance.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

