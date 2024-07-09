Simpolo Vitrified Unveils Exclusive Tile and Sanitary Ware Gallery in Sitamarhi

Simpolo Vitrified, a prominent player in the Indian ceramic industry, has inaugurated its exclusive tiles and sanitary ware gallery at Shiv Tiles & Marbles in Sitamarhi, Bihar.

The new showroom, covering over 700 sq. ft., displays Simpolo's signature products, including the 1200x2400 Dry Granula and the updated 'Ricco-2.0' collection.

This year, the company introduced the 'StrongX' surface, which has set a new standard for matte finishes with unparalleled durability and ease of maintenance.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)