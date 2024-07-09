Left Menu

Hungary Plans Major Expansion for Budapest Airport

Hungary will build a third terminal at Budapest Airport and enhance its road and rail links to the capital in order to accommodate 25 million passengers annually by 2040. The state-owned Corvinus Zrt. and French co-investor Vinci Airports recently acquired Budapest Airport in a deal costing 3.1 billion euros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 09-07-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 18:41 IST
Hungary Plans Major Expansion for Budapest Airport
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary is set to expand Budapest Airport by constructing a third terminal and improving its road and rail connections to the capital. The ambitious project aims to handle 25 million passengers annually by the year 2040, Economy Minister Marton Nagy announced during a press conference on Tuesday.

Last month, Hungary's state-owned Corvinus Zrt., in partnership with French co-investor Vinci Airports, acquired Budapest Airport from its main shareholder AviAlliance and several minority shareholders. The acquisition deal was valued at 3.1 billion euros ($3.35 billion), calculated with the exchange rate of $1 equivalent to 0.9247 euros.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024