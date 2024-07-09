Hungary Plans Major Expansion for Budapest Airport

Hungary is set to expand Budapest Airport by constructing a third terminal and improving its road and rail connections to the capital. The ambitious project aims to handle 25 million passengers annually by the year 2040, Economy Minister Marton Nagy announced during a press conference on Tuesday.

Last month, Hungary's state-owned Corvinus Zrt., in partnership with French co-investor Vinci Airports, acquired Budapest Airport from its main shareholder AviAlliance and several minority shareholders. The acquisition deal was valued at 3.1 billion euros ($3.35 billion), calculated with the exchange rate of $1 equivalent to 0.9247 euros.

