Trapped in Silence: A Harrowing Tale of Abduction and Assault
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two men in Civil Lines, with the crime recorded and used as blackmail. A complaint was lodged leading to a case under relevant laws. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the absconding assailants, as the victim undergoes medical examination.
A disturbing incident has emerged from Civil Lines, where a 16-year-old girl was reportedly kidnapped and raped by two men. The crime, according to the police, was also recorded on video by the accused, identified as Rizwan and Abaz.
The victim's ordeal began on April 1, when she was waiting for her mother near Company Bagh. It was then that the two men allegedly forced her into their car and drove her to a hotel, where the sexual assault took place. The girl, initially too frightened to speak out, did so only after her health deteriorated.
A case has been registered under applicable provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children against Sexual Offenses Act. Despite the accused being on the run, law enforcement agencies are actively working to capture them, while the victim has been sent for a medical examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
