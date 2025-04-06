Left Menu

Team Strategy Over Individual Ambitions as McLaren Misses Top Spot

Andrea Stella, McLaren's team principal, emphasizes prioritizing team success over individual drivers' ambitions after Norris and Piastri placed second and third at the Japanese Grand Prix. Despite missing a win, McLaren aims to maintain a strong position in the 24-race championship, focusing on consistent podium finishes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 15:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

McLaren boss Andrea Stella emphasized that team interests would take precedence over individual drivers' ambitions after Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finished second and third behind Max Verstappen at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Faced with questions regarding the strategy that left McLaren without a win for the first time in three races, Stella highlighted the importance of the 24-race championship. "Our priority is to beat other teams and place McLaren in a robust position," he stated. Piastri had suggested he could overtake Verstappen, implying a team order, but Stella said Norris was managing his tyres and Piastri wasn't clearly faster.

In the end, Norris remained in the lead in the drivers' standings, albeit narrowly, while McLaren widened their gap over Red Bull in the manufacturers' race. Both drivers acknowledged the race's decisive moments happened in qualifying, shaping the rest of the weekend's outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

