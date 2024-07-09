Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Introduces Massive Supplementary Budget

The Maharashtra government has tabled supplementary demands amounting to Rs 94,889.46 crore. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar outlined allocations for women, youths, and farmers. Key schemes include funds for female empowerment, youth job training, and free electricity for farmers. The initiatives aim at economic and social development across various sectors.

The Maharashtra government tabled supplementary demands of Rs 94,889.46 crore in the state legislative assembly on Tuesday. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, tabled these supplementary demands, which are additional funds sought by the government over the budgetary allocations.

Pawar had presented Rs 6,12,293 crore state budget on June 28, in which he announced several sops for women, youths and farmers, among other sections. The supplementary demands include Rs 25,000 crore for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, Rs 5,555 crore for the Youth Work Training Scheme, Rs 2,930 crore for providing free electricity to farmers for their agriculture pumps up to 7.5 horsepower.

Under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, eligible women in the age group of 21 to 60 years will get a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500. The scheme is aimed at ensuring overall development and empowerment of women, including economic independence, self-reliance, health and nutrition. An amount of Rs 46,000 crore will be made available every year for this scheme, which will be implemented from July, Pawar had announced while presenting the budget.

The agriculture pumps scheme will help 44.06 lakh farmers and a provision of Rs 14,761 crore will be made in the form of subsidy for the scheme.

The 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Karyaprashikshan Yojana' is aimed at providing job training in industrial and non-industrial establishments to 10 lakh youths every year. It will help in creating employment opportunities for youths and make available trained manpower to industries, Pawar had said. Under the scheme, each trainee will be given a stipend up to Rs 10,000 per month by the government and it will entail an expenditure of around Rs 10,000 crore.

